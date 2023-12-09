The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • Forsberg has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Forsberg has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

