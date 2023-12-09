Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Christian County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rowan County Senior High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
