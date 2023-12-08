Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Woodford County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Woodford County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Woodford County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Georgetown, KY
