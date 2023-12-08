Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Nelson County, Kentucky today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bardstown High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Nelson High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.