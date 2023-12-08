Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Marion County, Kentucky today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Marion County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- Conference: District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
