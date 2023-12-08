Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Letcher County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Letcher County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jenkins High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ewing, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
