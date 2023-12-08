Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Breckinridge County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Breckinridge County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cloverport High School at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.