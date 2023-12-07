The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Nashville Predators (13-12) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have put up a record of 8-2-0. They have put up 35 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (18.2% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Predators 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-110)

Total Pick: Over 6.5

Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (13-12 overall) have a 3-0-3 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Nashville has 10 points (5-4-0) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Predators recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville finished 1-6-0 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Predators have scored three or more goals in 16 games (12-4-0, 24 points).

In the 11 games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 6-5-0 to record 12 points.

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 7-7-0 (14 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 6-5-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.33 10th 16th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 14th 31.1 Shots 30.4 18th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 16th 19.79% Power Play % 31.87% 2nd 27th 73.68% Penalty Kill % 83.75% 9th

Predators vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

