Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (beginning at 5:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 28.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has pulled down four boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).
  • Haliburton has dished out 11.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Haliburton averages four made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (4.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)
  • Myles Turner's 16.6 points per game average is 0.9 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • He has collected 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (8.5).
  • Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +140)
  • Bruce Brown's 12.7 points per game are 0.2 more than Thursday's prop total.
  • He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Brown averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's prop bet (2.5).
  • He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)
  • Antetokounmpo's 30.2 points per game average is 3.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 25.6 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.9 less than his prop total on Thursday (27.5).
  • His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Thursday's prop bet.
  • He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

