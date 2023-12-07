Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (beginning at 5:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)

The 28.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down four boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has dished out 11.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

Haliburton averages four made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (4.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Myles Turner's 16.6 points per game average is 0.9 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (8.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Bruce Brown's 12.7 points per game are 0.2 more than Thursday's prop total.

He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brown averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)

Antetokounmpo's 30.2 points per game average is 3.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 25.6 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.9 less than his prop total on Thursday (27.5).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.