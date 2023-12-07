The Indiana Pacers (11-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) on Thursday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena, with tip-off at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pacers are coming off of a 122-112 victory against the Celtics in their last game on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-best 26 points for the Pacers in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10.0 5.5 0.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.