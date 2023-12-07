Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 254.5.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|254.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 254.5 points in nine of 19 games this season.
- The average over/under for Indiana's contests this season is 253.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- Indiana has gone 11-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Pacers have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win six times (66.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 254.5
|% of Games Over 254.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|5
|23.8%
|122.3
|250.7
|118.3
|243.5
|233.6
|Pacers
|9
|47.4%
|128.4
|250.7
|125.2
|243.5
|238.3
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Eight of the Pacers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (.571, 4-3-0).
- The Pacers' 128.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 118.3 the Bucks give up.
- When it scores more than 118.3 points, Indiana is 11-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|11-8
|3-2
|16-3
|Bucks
|9-12
|6-10
|14-7
Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Bucks
|128.4
|122.3
|1
|3
|11-4
|7-2
|11-4
|9-0
|125.2
|118.3
|30
|24
|7-2
|8-11
|7-2
|14-5
