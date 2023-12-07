Fantasy Football Week 14 FLEX Rankings
We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 14 of the NFL season -- see below before locking in your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 14
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|312.6
|26.1
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|295.1
|24.6
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|266.1
|22.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|264.6
|22.1
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|239.4
|20
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|233.4
|19.5
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|227.9
|19
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|223.5
|20.3
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|222.2
|18.5
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|214.4
|17.9
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|209.7
|17.5
|Makea Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|208.4
|17.4
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|204.4
|17
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|201.9
|16.8
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|194.1
|17.6
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|188.1
|20.9
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|186.6
|15.6
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|183.4
|15.3
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|183.3
|16.7
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB
|182.9
|15.2
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|181.9
|15.2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|178.7
|16.2
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|178
|14.8
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|176.7
|14.7
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|176
|13.5
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|175
|14.6
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|174.4
|14.5
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|174.1
|14.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|173.8
|14.5
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|171.9
|14.3
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|170.5
|14.2
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|169.7
|21.2
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|169.2
|14.1
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|166.2
|15.1
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|WR
|165
|16.5
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|164.8
|13.7
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|163.1
|13.6
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB
|161.8
|16.2
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|161.7
|13.5
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|161.4
|13.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|158.3
|13.2
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|156.1
|13
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|WR
|155.4
|13
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|155
|14.1
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|WR
|155
|15.5
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|153.7
|12.8
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|152.9
|12.7
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|150.3
|12.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|150.3
|13.7
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|150.3
|12.5
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB
|148.1
|16.5
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR
|147.2
|12.3
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|RB
|145.7
|12.1
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|144.7
|13.2
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|RB
|144
|12
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR
|142.9
|11.9
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|RB
|142.5
|15.8
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|141.9
|11.8
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|141.4
|10.9
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|WR
|140.8
|11.7
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ABC
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN
