Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Turner tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 122-112 win against the Celtics.

We're going to look at Turner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.6 15.8 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 7.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.0 PRA -- 25.9 24.4 PR -- 24.5 23.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Myles Turner Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Turner has made 6.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Turner's Pacers average 107.3 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 118.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks have given up 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are 18th in the NBA, allowing 26.4 per game.

The Bucks give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 37 21 6 4 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.