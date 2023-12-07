Should you wager on Jeremy Lauzon to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • In one of 25 games this season, Lauzon scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lauzon has no points on the power play.
  • Lauzon averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

