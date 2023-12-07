The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum as 9.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 145.5.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -9.5 145.5

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points in three of four games this season.

Eastern Kentucky's contests this season have a 163.8-point average over/under, 18.3 more points than this game's point total.

Eastern Kentucky is winless against the spread so far this year in four opportunities.

Eastern Kentucky was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Colonels have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +375 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Kentucky has a 21.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 3 60% 78.9 166.4 68.3 144.6 138.3 Eastern Kentucky 3 75% 87.5 166.4 76.3 144.6 156.3

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Colonels put up an average of 87.5 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky is 0-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 68.3 points.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-2-0 1-1 5-0-0 Eastern Kentucky 0-4-0 0-0 0-4-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro Eastern Kentucky 11-3 Home Record 14-2 8-6 Away Record 5-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

