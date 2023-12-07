The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) meet the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 78.6 30th 36th 64.5 Points Allowed 73.5 278th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 36.6 7th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 75th 14.5 Assists 14.9 52nd 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.