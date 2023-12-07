The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 45.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank third.

The Colonels put up an average of 87.5 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Eastern Kentucky is 3-2.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.9).

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky made fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule