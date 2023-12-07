How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 45.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank third.
- The Colonels put up an average of 87.5 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, Eastern Kentucky is 3-2.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.9).
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky made fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/27/2023
|Troy
|W 77-76
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 79-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
