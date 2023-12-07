Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Christian County, Kentucky. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Christian Academy at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Whitesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell County High School at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
