Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Hield totaled 21 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 122-112 win versus the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Hield's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.6 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.4 PRA -- 19.1 19.1 PR -- 16.4 16.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Hield has made 5.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.5% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.4 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 12th in possessions per game with 107.3. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 118.3 points per game, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks have given up 44.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Conceding 26.4 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Buddy Hield vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 22 11 2 2 2 0 1

