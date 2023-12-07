Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boyle County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Boyle County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boyle County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
