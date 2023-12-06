How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on December 6, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.
- The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves record are 11.1 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.9).
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43%).
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.
- The Spurs' 111.5 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.9 the Timberwolves allow.
- When it scores more than 105.9 points, San Antonio is 3-11.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Timberwolves score 112.2 points per game at home, compared to 113.6 points per game when playing on the road.
- Minnesota surrenders 100 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.
- The Timberwolves are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.6% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.2 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up 114.8 points per game at home, 6.9 more than away (107.9). Defensively they allow 122.5 per game, 3.1 fewer points than away (125.6).
- San Antonio is giving up fewer points at home (122.5 per game) than on the road (125.6).
- This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (30.1 per game) than away (28.2).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Hip
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Thumb
