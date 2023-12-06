Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (14-7), which currently has two players listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nuggets are coming off of a 123-117 loss to the Kings in their last outing on Saturday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-leading 36 points for the Nuggets in the loss.

The Clippers head into this matchup after a 113-112 win over the Warriors on Saturday. Paul George scored a team-best 25 points for the Clippers in the win.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Ankle 16.3 3.0 7.3 Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Boston Jr. SG Out Quadricep Mason Plumlee C Out Knee 5.0 5.5 1.0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -0.5 224.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.