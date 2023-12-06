The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Northern Kentucky is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 239th.
  • The Norse's 72.9 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
  • Northern Kentucky is 5-1 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Northern Kentucky is putting up 80.5 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (65.3).
  • At home, the Norse give up 66 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.5.
  • At home, Northern Kentucky sinks 7 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.4%) than away (23.1%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 LIU W 72-64 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris W 77-59 Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI W 71-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Akron - Truist Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) - Truist Arena

