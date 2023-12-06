The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison

The Golden Gophers put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Minnesota is 6-0.

Kentucky is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The Wildcats record 63.6 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 53.8 the Golden Gophers give up.

When Kentucky scores more than 53.8 points, it is 4-2.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 63.6 points, it is 6-1.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 39.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers concede.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG%

15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG% Eniya Russell: 10.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Brooklynn Miles: 5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%

5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG% Saniah Tyler: 8.8 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule