Kentucky vs. Minnesota December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) will meet the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Kentucky vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Ajae Petty: 16.3 PTS, 12.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Amiya Jenkins: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brooklynn Miles: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eniya Russell: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Scherr: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
