Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) at Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61, heavily favoring Minnesota to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Wildcats enter this matchup after a 73-67 win against Tennessee Tech on Sunday.

Kentucky vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 73, Kentucky 61

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats registered their best win of the season on November 30, when they took down the Boston College Eagles, who rank No. 122 in our computer rankings, 83-81.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 122) on November 30

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 168) on November 7

73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 276) on December 3

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 11

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG%

15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG% Eniya Russell: 10.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Brooklynn Miles: 5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%

5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG% Saniah Tyler: 8.8 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.6 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (297th in college basketball).

