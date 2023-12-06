Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Kenton County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lloyd Memorial High School at Villa Madonna Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- Conference: District 34
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.