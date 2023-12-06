Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Franklin County, Kentucky. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Great Crossing High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Conference: District 41
- How to Stream: Watch Here
