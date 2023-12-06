How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison
- The RedHawks' 51.0 points per game are 12.6 fewer points than the 63.6 the Colonels give up.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.0 points.
- The Colonels average 13.7 more points per game (83.1) than the RedHawks allow (69.4).
- Eastern Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- Miami (OH) is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.
- The Colonels shoot 44.5% from the field, 3% higher than the RedHawks concede defensively.
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Ivy Turner: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Alice Recanati: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
- Antwainette Walker: 25.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Brie Crittendon: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Utah
|L 117-72
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/25/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|W 100-25
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/4/2023
|Simmons (KY)
|W 94-38
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
