Wednesday's game features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4) facing off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena (on December 6) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels are coming off of a 94-38 win against Simmons (KY) in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 73, Miami (OH) 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Colonels took down the UAB Blazers 68-64 on November 18.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 191) on November 18

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 254) on November 9

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 307) on November 11

77-75 on the road over Evansville (No. 325) on November 15

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

11.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Alice Recanati: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG% Antwainette Walker: 25.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Brie Crittendon: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) and give up 63.6 per outing (169th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.