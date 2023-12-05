How to Watch UConn vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on ESPN.
UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- UConn has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 34th.
- The Huskies put up 13.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
- UConn is 7-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- North Carolina is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 46th.
- The Tar Heels put up 24.7 more points per game (86.3) than the Huskies give up (61.6).
- When North Carolina gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 6-1.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Huskies were better at home last year, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- UConn sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2.
- At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
- At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.0%) than away (29.3%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|W 90-60
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 84-64
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
