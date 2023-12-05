The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ to watch as the Predators and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Predators Blackhawks 4-2 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 77 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators' 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 24 13 15 28 27 14 57.1% Ryan O'Reilly 24 11 10 21 8 24 54.3% Roman Josi 24 5 12 17 17 5 - Gustav Nyquist 24 3 14 17 16 3 44.4% Luke Evangelista 23 3 10 13 22 12 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 85 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 56 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players