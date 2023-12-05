For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Mark Jankowski a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mark Jankowski score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Jankowski 2022-23 stats and insights

Jankowski scored in seven of 50 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Jankowski produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 12.3% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks ranked 28th in goals against, allowing 299 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

