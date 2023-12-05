Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fulton County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Fulton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton County High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton County High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
