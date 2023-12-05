Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Fayette County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington Catholic High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Conference: District 43
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln County High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Christian Academy at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Hills High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
