Tee Higgins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Higgins' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 13, Higgins has 27 receptions for 328 yards -- 12.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 51 occasions.

Tee Higgins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Drew Sample (FP/foot): 11 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Tanner Hudson (FP/finger): 22 Rec; 193 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Higgins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 27 328 119 2 12.1

Higgins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0

