Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status - Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Report December 4
The Indiana Pacers (10-8) have two players on the injury report, including Tyrese Haliburton, for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (15-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pacers enter this game following a 144-129 victory over the Heat on Saturday. Bruce Brown scored a team-leading 30 points for the Pacers in the victory.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|27
|3.6
|11.8
|Jalen Smith
|PF
|Out
|Knee/Heel
|10
|5.5
|0.9
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Calf)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-4.5
|238.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.