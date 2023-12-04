The Boston Celtics (14-4) will turn to Jayson Tatum (27.7 points per game, ninth in NBA) when they try to knock off Tyrese Haliburton (25.9, 13th) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton posts 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Myles Turner puts up 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown posts 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 12.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.7% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is putting up 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in league).

Jaylen Brown is putting up 21.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He's making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Jrue Holiday is putting up 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Al Horford gives the Celtics 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Pacers Celtics 127.6 Points Avg. 116.3 124.8 Points Allowed Avg. 106.7 50.3% Field Goal % 47.2% 38.6% Three Point % 36.0%

