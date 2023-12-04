Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 13?
Should you wager on Joe Mixon hitting paydirt in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mixon has racked up a team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Mixon also has 33 catches for 232 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown on the year.
- Mixon has rushed for a TD in four games (of 11 games played).
- In one of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Joe Mixon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|14
|37
|1
|5
|31
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|11
|46
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|16
|69
|0
|5
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|8
|16
|0
|2
|44
|0
