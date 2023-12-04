Should you wager on Joe Mixon hitting paydirt in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has racked up a team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Mixon also has 33 catches for 232 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown on the year.

Mixon has rushed for a TD in four games (of 11 games played).

In one of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0

