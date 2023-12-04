Jake Browning has a good matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 255 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Browning has thrown for 295 yards (98.3 per game) this season while completing 65.9% of his throws, with two TD passes and one pick. Browning has also contributed via the running game, compiling 48 rushing yards (16.0 per game) and on eight carries.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Browning and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browning vs. the Jaguars

Browning vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Five opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Jacksonville this year.

11 players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Jacksonville in 2023.

The Jaguars have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is conceding 255 yards per game this year, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

The Jaguars have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 18 this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Jake Browning Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 217.5 (-115)

217.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+200)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Browning with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Browning Passing Insights

The Bengals have passed 64.9% of the time and run 35.1% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Browning has 295 yards on 41 attempts this season to average 7.2 yards per attempt.

Browning has thrown for a touchdown in two of three games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (9.5%).

Browning has passed six times out of his 41 total attempts while in the red zone (7.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Jake Browning Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Browning Rushing Insights

Browning has come up shy of his rushing yards prop bet total in his one game played this season.

Browning has no rushing touchdowns in three games this year.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Browning's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 19-for-26 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 8-for-14 / 68 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 0-for-1 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.