Will Jake Browning Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. Take a look at Browning's stats below.
Rep Jake Browning and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 13, Browning is averaging 98.3 passing yards per game (295 total). Other season stats include two TD passes, one interception and a 65.9% completion percentage (27-for-41), plus eight carries for 48 yards.
Keep an eye on Browning's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Nathaniel Dell
- Click Here for Kenny Yeboah
- Click Here for Grant Calcaterra
- Click Here for Tua Tagovailoa
- Click Here for Alex Armah
Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Browning 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|27
|41
|65.9%
|295
|2
|1
|7.2
|8
|48
|0
Browning Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|8
|14
|68
|1
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|19
|26
|227
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.