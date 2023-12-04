Irvin Smith Jr. has a good matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 255 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Smith has 16 receptions for 97 yards and one TD this season. He's been targeted 23 times, producing 12.1 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Jaguars

Smith vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The Jaguars allow 255 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Jaguars have totaled 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Bengals Player Previews

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-110)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in seven games this year.

Smith has been targeted on 23 of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (5.7% target share).

He averages 4.2 yards per target this season (97 yards on 23 targets).

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 4.8% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Smith has been targeted five times in the red zone (9.6% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

