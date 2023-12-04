On Monday, December 4 at 8:15 PM ET, the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Cincinnati Bengals at TIAA Bank Field. Our computer model predicts that the Jaguars will win -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On offense, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL with 344.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in total defense (342.4 yards allowed per contest). The Bengals rank 27th in total yards per game (291.7), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 389.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+10) Over (40) Jaguars 25, Bengals 17

Bengals Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Bengals.

Cincinnati is 4-6-1 ATS this year.

In 2023, five Cincinnati games have gone over the point total.

This season, Bengals games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.8, which is 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Jacksonville has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Jacksonville and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Jaguars games have had an average of 44.4 points this season, 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 23.1 20.5 20.5 21.5 26.2 19.2 Cincinnati 19.3 22 20.2 20 18.2 24.4

