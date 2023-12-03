Should you bet on Tyjae Spears getting into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has put up 254 rushing yards on 50 carries (23.1 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

Spears also has 29 catches this season for 179 yards (16.3 ypg).

Spears has had one game with a rushing TD.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 18 0 4 42 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 4 14 0 2 12 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 6 0 1 1 0

