Treylon Burks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 13 contest against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Burks' stats can be found below.

Entering Week 13, Burks has eight receptions for 122 yards -- 15.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for 14 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Burks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 122 27 0 15.3

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0

