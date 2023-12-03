Titans vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.
The betting trends and insights for the Colts and Titans can be found below before they match up on Sunday.
Titans vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Colts
|1
|42.5
|-120
|+100
Titans vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 42.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- Tennessee has had an average of 40.0 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Titans have registered a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, the Titans have won three out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- Tennessee has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Indianapolis Colts
- The average point total in Indianapolis' matchups this year is 43.4, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Colts have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Colts have won each time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.
- Indianapolis has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter and won each time.
Colts vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Colts
|24.5
|8
|24.4
|25
|43.4
|7
|11
|Titans
|16.8
|27
|20.4
|8
|40.0
|3
|11
Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends
Titans
- Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Titans have hit the over once.
- On offense, the Titans are worse in division games (15.0 points per game) than overall (16.8). Defensively, they are also worse (28.5 points allowed per game) than overall (20.4).
- The Colts have put up just one more point than their opponents this year (0.1 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 39 points (3.6 per game).
Colts
- Indianapolis is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its past three games.
- In Indianapolis' past three contests, it has gone over the total once.
- The Colts' offense has fared worse in divisional contests, as they've put up 0.7 fewer points against teams in their division (23.8 points per game) compared to their overall season average (24.5 points per game). The situation hasn't been much better defensively, as they've surrendered 26.0 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up only 24.4 points per game in all games.
- The Colts have scored only one more point than their opponents this year (0.1 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 39 points (3.6 per game).
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.0
|40.1
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.7
|21.8
|21.7
|ATS Record
|5-6-0
|4-1-0
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-8-0
|2-3-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-6
|3-1
|0-5
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|43.5
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|23.0
|22.8
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|3-3-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-4-0
|5-1-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-4
|1-1
