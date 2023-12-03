Titans vs. Colts Injury Report — Week 13
The Tennessee Titans' (4-7) injury report ahead of their game against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Nissan Stadium.
Last time out, the Titans knocked off the Carolina Panthers 17-10.
In their most recent game, the Colts won 27-20 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Shin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Levis
|QB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Thumb
|Out
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Titans Season Insights
- The Titans have been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 284 total yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, surrendering 335.4 total yards per contest (17th-ranked).
- The Titans rank 26th in the NFL with 16.8 points per contest on offense, and they rank 10th with 20.4 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- With 181.3 passing yards per game on offense, the Titans rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 224.5 passing yards per game.
- Tennessee ranks 21st in the NFL with 102.7 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 15th with 110.8 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- With eight forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (sixth in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 21st in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.
Titans vs. Colts Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)
- Moneyline: Colts (-120), Titans (+100)
- Total: 42.5 points
