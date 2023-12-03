The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) aim to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes score 10.1 more points per game (84.5) than the Volunteers allow (74.4).

When it scores more than 74.4 points, Ohio State is 5-0.

Tennessee's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 84.5 points.

The Volunteers put up 21.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Buckeyes allow (59.8).

Tennessee is 4-2 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

When Ohio State allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-0.

This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes make 49.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4) Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Cotie McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Ohio State Leaders

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Notre Dame L 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center 12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Thompson-Boling Arena

Ohio State Schedule