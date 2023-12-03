How to Watch the Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up an average of 54.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 69.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles record 15.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Buccaneers give up (55.6).
- When Morehead State scores more than 55.6 points, it is 3-3.
- When East Tennessee State allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 4-2.
- The Eagles are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede to opponents (39.6%).
- The Buccaneers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Morehead State Leaders
- Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Veronica Charles: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG%
- Hallie Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 11.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 89-60
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|L 65-59
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/30/2023
|Marshall
|W 67-64
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/11/2023
|Wheeling Jesuit
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.