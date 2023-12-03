The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up an average of 54.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 69.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles record 15.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Buccaneers give up (55.6).

When Morehead State scores more than 55.6 points, it is 3-3.

When East Tennessee State allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 4-2.

The Eagles are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede to opponents (39.6%).

The Buccaneers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Veronica Charles: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG%

5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG% Melissa Secchiaroli: 11.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

Morehead State Schedule