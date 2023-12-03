The Morehead State Eagles (3-3) play the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 16.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Drew Thelwell: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Eddie Ricks III: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Kalil Thomas: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Lathon: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Morehead State Rank Morehead State AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 77.2 52nd 72nd 66.6 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 33.3 86th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 11.4 1st 128th 13.7 Assists 15.3 35th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

